Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 29th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ingevity (NGVT - Free Report) is a global producer of high-performance activated carbon materials and specialty chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Integra LifeSciences (IART - Free Report) is one of the world leaders in regenerative medicine. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Bridge Investment Group (BRDG - Free Report) is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (IART) - free report >>

Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) - free report >>

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (BRDG) - free report >>

Published in

finance medical