Compared to Estimates, Rite Aid (RAD) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended May 2023, Rite Aid (RAD - Free Report) reported revenue of $5.65 billion, down 6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.73, compared to -$0.60 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.35 billion, representing a surprise of +5.63%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +51.01%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.49.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Rite Aid performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Retail Pharmacy - Number of stores: 2284 versus 2387 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Pharmacy Services: $1.20 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion.
  • Revenues- Intersegment Eliminations: -$35.32 million versus -$37.39 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Rite Aid have returned -15.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

