Image: Bigstock
Equinor (EQNR) Receives Norwegian Oil and Gas Fields Approval
Equinor ASA (EQNR - Free Report) , the premier integrated energy company, announced that its plans for development and operation of the subsea gas fields Irpa and Verdande, and the production well Andvare in the Norwegian Sea, have been approved by the Norwegian authorities.
According to EQNR, Irpa will be connected to Aasta Hansteen, whereas Verdande and Andvare will be linked back to Norne.
Per Trond Bokn, Equinor's senior vice president for project development, the current geopolitical environment has raised a significant demand for oil and gas from the Norwegian continental shelf. He added that the development projects will increase activity on the host platforms, while bringing additional production to the market (quickly and at minimal costs).
Equinor stated that the Irpa gas volumes could supply gas to (a little) more than 2.3 million households in the U.K. for seven years. The development could extend the Aasta Hansteen field's productive life by seven years, or up to 2039. The productive life of Verdande, an oil discovery with some associated gas, will also be extended by several years.
