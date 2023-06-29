We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MetLife (MET) Expands Partnership With DentalInsurance.com
MetLife Inc (MET - Free Report) recently expanded its relationship with DentalInsurance.com to continue marketing its dental insurance plans. DentalInsurance.com is a leading online dental insurance provider offering comparable insurance policies to individuals.
MET, a leading commercial dental insurer, offers quality products with a variety of affordable choices to meet a person’s oral health requirements. This move bodes well for MET as more of its products will be visible on the DentalInsurance.com website, boosting sales.
MET offers dental insurance in the United States through its group benefits segment. This partnership will boost the group benefits segment due to more market penetration. MetLife aims to provide its customers with exceptional service experience with DentalInsurance.com, which is known to provide impeccable customer service.
MET’s potential customers will benefit from the ease of analyzing different plans and making a choice. MetLife offers 521,000 plus access points in its network and 30-40% lower negotiated fees than average, making its products attractive. DentalInsurance.com, on the other hand, would benefit from positive reviews given by repeat customers and improve its business.
DentalInsurance.com and MetLife would continue to work together to further enhance customer experience by developing customer-friendly dental plans in the future. DentalInsurance.com’s platform and MET’s experience should help both companies achieve their objectives in the dental insurance market.
Price Performance
Shares of MetLife have gained 6.2% in the past month compared with the industry’s growth of 5.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
