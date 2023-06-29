We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Spark Networks, Inc. (LOV - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $0.34, moving -0.73% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 58.81% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 3.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Spark Networks, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $159.6 million. These totals would mark changes of +114.69% and -16.1%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Spark Networks, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Spark Networks, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Spark Networks, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 0.44. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.99, so we one might conclude that Spark Networks, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.