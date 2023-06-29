We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX - Free Report) closed at $13.53, marking a +1.42% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.
Coming into today, shares of the specialty drug company had gained 15.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 2.16%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.25%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Catalyst Pharmaceutical as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $92.49 million, up 74.14% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $379.81 million, which would represent changes of +50.67% and +77.31%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceutical. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.89% lower. Catalyst Pharmaceutical is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note Catalyst Pharmaceutical's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.91.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.