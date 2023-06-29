We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH - Free Report) closed at $0.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.93% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.45% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.99%.
Heading into today, shares of the drug and medical device developer had lost 89.94% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Bellerophon Therapeutics as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.48, down 11.63% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.48% lower within the past month. Bellerophon Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BLPH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.