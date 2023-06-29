We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Harrow Health (HROW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Harrow Health (HROW - Free Report) closed at $17.91, marking a +0.73% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.99%.
Heading into today, shares of the pharmaceutical and drug compounding company had lost 5.73% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 2.16% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.25% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Harrow Health as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.01, down 200% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $29.32 million, up 25.73% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $140.6 million, which would represent changes of +20% and +58.7%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Harrow Health. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Harrow Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Harrow Health has a Forward P/E ratio of 296.33 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.31, so we one might conclude that Harrow Health is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
