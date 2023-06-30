Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for June 30th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 5% downward over the last 60 days.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (AVBH - Free Report) is a bank holding company forAvidbank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Newmark Group, Inc. (NMRK - Free Report) is commercial real estate services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11.3% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


