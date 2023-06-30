We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alaska Air (ALK) Arm to Add New Routes for Winter Travel
Alaska Airlines, the wholly owned subsidiary of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) , announced that it will enhance its international network by adding new routes to Nassau, the capital city of Bahamas, from two of its prominent West Coast hubs (Seattle & Los Angeles). The carrier will also expand its service to Mexico by introducing new routes between Las Vegas, Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta. These new routes will help meet the anticipated demand escalation for winter leisure travel.
Commenting on the launch of new routes, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, Kirsten Amrine stated, “We’re excited to add a ‘new dot’ to our route map and believe our guests will appreciate the convenience of nonstop service to the Bahamas this winter. Whether our guests choose to stay in Nassau, or venture to the outer islands, the pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters of the Bahamas await.”
The airline will fly four times per week between Los Angeles-Nassau (starting Dec 15), Las Vegas-Cabo San Lucas (starting Dec 15) and Las Vegas-Puerto Vallarta (starting Dec 14). Also, the carrier will fly thrice a week between Seattle-Nassau (starting Dec 15). Services on these seasonal routes will end by Apr 10, 2024.
To celebrate and attract more traffic, the airline is offering discounted introductory fares for a limited time, starting at $169 from Los Angeles and $199 from Seattle (both one-way) to Nassau. Flights from Las Vegas to Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta start at $139 one-way.
