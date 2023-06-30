Back to top

Constellation Brands (STZ) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Constellation Brands (STZ - Free Report) reported $2.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ended May 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $2.91 for the same period compares to $2.66 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.48 billion, representing a surprise of +1.26%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.83%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.83.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Constellation Brands performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Wine and Spirits: $416.30 million compared to the $448.58 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Beer: $2.10 billion compared to the $2.03 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Operating Income- Wine and Spirits: $79.30 million versus $91.19 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Beer: $797.80 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $778.90 million.
  • Operating Income- Corporate Operations and Other: -$49.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$66.89 million.
Shares of Constellation Brands have returned +1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

