Waste Management (WM) Gains 6.3% in a Month: Here's How
Waste Management, Inc. (WM - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past month. The stock has gained 6.3%, outperforming the 2.9% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 4.3% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Let’s delve into the factors that have contributed to the company’s performance.
Earnings and Revenue Surprise
Waste Management has an impressive earnings surprise history, with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, with an average surprise of 1.6%. Except for the last quarter, WM beat the revenue and earnings estimates in all three previous quarters. The better-than-expected results are supported by solid waste business, strong organic growth and strong cost control.
Year-Over-Year Increase in Earnings and Revenues
The company’s earnings and revenues grew year over year in the four trailing quarters. In the first quarter of 2023, it reported earnings of $1.31, indicating a 1.6% increase from the year-ago reported figure. Revenues for the quarter came in at $3.37 billion, which increased 9.4% year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings is pegged at $6.03, indicating 7.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus estimate for 2023 revenues is pegged at $20.64 billion, indicating a 4.8% increase year over year.
Consistent Dividend Payer
Waste Management has a consistent record of rewarding its shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. In 2022, 2021 and 2020, the company repurchased shares worth $1.5 billion, $1.4 billion and $402 million, respectively. It paid $1.1 billion, $970 million and $927 million in dividends during 2022, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Such moves indicate WM’s commitment to boosting shareholders’ value and underline its confidence in its business.
Waste Management currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
