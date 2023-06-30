We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Henry Schein (HSIC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) closed at $81.10, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.23% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.84%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the health care products maker had gained 10.17% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 2.55% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.67% in that time.
Henry Schein will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.25, up 7.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.11 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.
HSIC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $12.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.36% and +1.45%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Henry Schein. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Henry Schein is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Henry Schein is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.39. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.04, which means Henry Schein is trading at a discount to the group.
Investors should also note that HSIC has a PEG ratio of 2.27 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
