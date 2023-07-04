Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 3rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) is a holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST - Free Report) is the bank holding company for b1BANK. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) - free report >>

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG) - free report >>

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (BFST) - free report >>

Published in

finance