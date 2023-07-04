Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 3, 2023

  • Shares of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT - Free Report) rose 1.6% on the broader tech rally.
  • Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NKE - Free Report) slid 2.7% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 66 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 67 cents.
  • Netflix, Inc.’s (NFLX - Free Report) shares advanced 2.9%, with consumer discretionaries doing well on the day.
  • Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (SGH - Free Report) jumped 8.9% after posting third-quarter fiscal 2023 revenues of $383.3 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $375.1 million.

