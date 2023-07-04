We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Northern (NOG) Closes Forge Delaware Basin Acquisition Deal
Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG - Free Report) closed its previously announced deal of acquiring Delaware Basin assets. NOG, together with another independent operator Vital Energy, completed the purchase of certain non-operated properties of Forge Energy II (a privately held upstream company) on Jun 30, 2023.
NOG and Vital also signed joint operating agreements in connection with the transaction, including a multi-year development strategy for the Forge assets. Per the terms of the deal, Northern made a cash payment of $167.9 million at closing.
The properties, situated mainly in Ward and Reeves counties, TX, include some 10,200 net acres, 30.5 producing wells and 2.3 wells-in-progress to go with around 20 undeveloped sites. The Delaware Basin assets are expected to produce an average of 3,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day (79% oil) in the second half of 2023. With the acreage’s low operating costs, this would require just $17 million in capital spending this year.
While Vital Energy operates the assets, the acquisition adds to Northern’s position in the Permian Basin and is expected to be accretive to multiple metrics. Adding to the transaction’s value, a major portion of the output from the acquired fields has hedges in place through 2026.
