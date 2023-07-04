See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Top Stock Picks for Week of July 3, 2023
MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR - Free Report) ) is a software company that specializes in business intelligence (BI) and analytics. MicroStrategy provides a comprehensive platform that enables organizations to analyze and visualize their data to make informed business decisions. The company’s tools allow for data discovery and exploration, interactive dashboards, data visualization, and reporting capabilities. Before its initial public offering (IPO) in 1998, MicroStrategy signed its most prominent client, the fast-food giant McDonald’s. MicroStrategy has an estimated earnings growth rate in the triple digit percentage for this year. It has a Growth Score of A.The stock has soared this year so far.
Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW - Free Report) offers network security solutions to enterprises, service providers and government entities worldwide.Palo Alto has been benefiting from continuous deal wins and increasing adoption of the company’s next-generation security platforms, attributable to the rise in remote work environment and need for stronger security. Growing traction in Prisma and Cortex offerings are acting as a tailwind. Palo Alto continues to acquire new customers and increase wallet share with existing customers. The company’s strong quarterly performance reflects its sustained focus on product innovation, a shift in its business model to subscription-based services, platform integration and continued investments in the go-to-market strategy. Palo Alto has a cash healthy balance sheet.