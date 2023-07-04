We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) closed at $120.56 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.34% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Alphabet Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Alphabet Inc. to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.4%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $60.21 billion, up 4.76% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.39 per share and revenue of $248.34 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.2% and +6.18%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Alphabet Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.36% lower. Alphabet Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Alphabet Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 22.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.18.
Investors should also note that GOOG has a PEG ratio of 1.55 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.