Vaalco Energy (EGY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vaalco Energy (EGY - Free Report) closed at $3.83, marking a +1.86% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vaalco Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Vaalco Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 67.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $111.74 million, up 0.68% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.88 per share and revenue of $458.63 million. These totals would mark changes of -40.94% and +29.44%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Vaalco Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Vaalco Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Vaalco Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.27. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.27.
The Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
