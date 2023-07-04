We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $56.25, moving +0.2% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CRISPR Therapeutics AG as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG to post earnings of -$1.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 48.75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.2 million, up 1901.88% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$6.37 per share and revenue of $221.15 million, which would represent changes of +23.8% and +18359.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics AG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.3% higher. CRISPR Therapeutics AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.