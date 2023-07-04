We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
VerifyMe, Inc. (VRME - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $1.38, moving +0.01% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from VerifyMe, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, VerifyMe, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.04 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 76.47%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6 million, up 33.33% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.23 per share and revenue of $28.16 million, which would represent changes of +48.89% and +43.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for VerifyMe, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. VerifyMe, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, which puts it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.