Image: Bigstock
BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, BNP Paribas SA (BNPQY - Free Report) closed at $32.04, marking a +1.26% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BNP Paribas SA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, BNP Paribas SA is projected to report earnings of $1.79 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 33.58%.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.29 per share and revenue of $51.82 billion, which would represent changes of +28.71% and -2.64%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for BNP Paribas SA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BNP Paribas SA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that BNP Paribas SA has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.18.
Investors should also note that BNPQY has a PEG ratio of 0.34 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.01 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.