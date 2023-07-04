We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AgileThought, Inc. (AGIL - Free Report) closed at $0.76, marking a +1.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AgileThought, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.07, down 275% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $49 million, up 6.13% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.07 per share and revenue of $201.5 million, which would represent changes of -216.67% and +13.94%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AgileThought, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AgileThought, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 111, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.