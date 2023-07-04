We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HSBC (HSBC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
HSBC (HSBC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.95, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.14%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from HSBC as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.75, up 29.63% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $15.87 billion, up 20.77% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.42 per share and revenue of $67.16 billion, which would represent changes of +73.51% and +21.36%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for HSBC. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.76% lower within the past month. HSBC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, HSBC currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.17. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.18.
Meanwhile, HSBC's PEG ratio is currently 0.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. HSBC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.01 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Foreign industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.