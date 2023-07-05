We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Shell (SHEL) Trades Russian Gas Despite Withdrawal Pledge
Shell plc (SHEL - Free Report) ), an oil supermajor, is engaged in Russian gas trading, even after pledging to withdraw from the country’s energy sector more than a year ago, per media reports.
According to a research conducted by the campaign group Global Witness, Shell participated in about one-eighth of Russia's shipborne gas exports in 2022. Per the group, a thorough assessment of every liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo coming from Russia during March-December 2022 found that Shell was in charge of trading almost 12% of the country's total LNG exports.
A Shell spokesman revealed that the company has stopped buying Russian LNG on the spot market. The transactions, according to management, were the outcome of long-term contractual commitments. Shell has been clear about not breaching any applicable laws or regulations of the countries it operates in.
Following the invasion of Ukraine in March 2022, the company apologized for purchasing a cargo of Russian oil and announced that it would stop operating in the country’s gas and oil sector. SHEL pledged to stop importing oil from Russia, and sell its gas stations and other enterprises there, both of which have been accomplished. It has also terminated its joint ventures with Gazprom, a major state energy company.
