Stellantis (STLA) Mirafiori Site Joins grEEn-campus Program
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) announced that its Mirafiori Site, located in Turin, Italy, has joined the grEEn-campus workplace transformation program. The program aims to enhance the company’s automotive design, research and development and central operations through inventive, environment-friendly and collaborative designs.
Along with Mirafiori, sites in Poissy, France and Rüsselsheim, Germany, are also part of Stellantis’ grEEn-campus program. The program supports the company’s Dare Forward 2030 strategy of achieving carbon net zero by 2038. The Mirafiori project is expected to be completed by 2025.
The ‘EE’ in grEEn-campus stands for the automaker’s commitment to the environment as well as its employees.
Xavier Chéreau, Chief Human Resources & Transformation Officer of Stellantis, said that with each new grEEn-campus project, the company is rethinking its iconic buildings to better deliver through its new hybrid work culture while also contributing to its carbon footprint reduction.
The building redesigning project, along with other initiatives undertaken by Stellantis, contributes to the company’s goal of achieving carbon net zero by 2038, all scopes included as well as offsetting the remaining emissions by a single-digit percentage.
Upon completion of the project, the office buildings are expected to produce more energy than they consume to become energy positive. Also, renovated and existing buildings strive to achieve carbon net zero in their day-to-day operations.
Stellantis’ triple-digit million-euro investment in the Mirafiori site demonstrates its commitment to Italy, following other developments in the Turin region.
