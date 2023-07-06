Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 5th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Chemung Financial Corporation (CHMG - Free Report) is a holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) is a company that engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (CBAN - Free Report) is the bank holding company for Colony Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 60 days.

