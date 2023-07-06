We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Petrobras (PBR) Inks Natural Gas Supply Contract With Copergas
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , the state-owned oil and gas company of Brazil, announced that it has signed a contract with Companhia de Gás de Pernambuco (Copergás) for the supply of natural gas.
The estimated value of the contract, which will go into effect in January 2024 and last until December 2034, is 6.7 billion reais ($1.4 billion). The contract followed a public call made by Copergás to deliver natural gas to the Pernambuco regulated market.
According to Petrobras, the new contract reinforces the commercial partnership between the companies, maintaining security and reliability in competitive commercial conditions amid a scenario of market opening and diversification of natural gas supply.
Upon completion of the regulatory process, the contract will be forwarded to the National Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels Agency, which will publicize it in accordance with the regulations.
