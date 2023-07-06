We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Electric (GE) Unit Extends Gas Turbine Deal with BHEL
General Electric Company’s (GE - Free Report) arm GE Vernova’s Gas Power business and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (“BHEL”) extended the Technical Assistance and License Agreement to design and produce gas turbines in India. This marks the fourth extension to the GE-BHEL partnership that was incepted in July 1986. The deal between the companies is aimed at reducing emissions in the gas power sector in India.
Since the beginning of this deal, BHEL has been producing and offering GE’s gas turbines in domestic and overseas markets. BHEL has already provided about 230 GE-designed gas turbines to several oil refineries, process industries and utilities in India and to various customers worldwide. The long-standing GE-BHEL partnership has been fostering India’s domestic manufacturing capabilities, creating employment opportunities and advancing its supply-chain network.
The new deal will enable BHEL to provide General Electric’s state-of-the-art gas turbines that can run on sustainable fuel blends like hydrogen, methanol, syngas etc. to its customers. This will contribute further to fast-tracking the energy transition in India.
As part of the collaboration, the companies will also offer engineering, overhaul and maintenance services through BHEL-GE Gas Turbine Services (BGGTS) Private Limited (a joint venture between GE and BHEL) to the gas power facilities in the country.
