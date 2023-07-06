We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Cathie Wood Bets Big on Shopify: ETFs to Play
Investing in speculative companies with long-term profit potential has been Cathie Wood's trademark strategy, and it has record to yield substantial returns over the years, per an article on investors.com. Two prominent profitable investments in her portfolio are Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) and Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) .
While Tesla's profitability is well-known, Shopify's recent strategic shift has positioned it for extraordinary earnings growth in 2023 and beyond. Shopify provides a multi-tenant, cloud-based, multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
Merchants use the company’s software to run business across various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces. Additionally, the sale of Shopify's fulfillment business to Flexport on May 4 presents an opportunity for the company to cut costs.
Shopify’s platform enables merchants to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships and leverage analytics along with reporting from one integrated back office.
Shopify’s Earnings Estimates
Though Shopify is expected to report 33.33% decline in earnings in the upcoming second quarter, the stock is expected to record 400% earnings jump in the third quarter and 700% earnings growth in the full-year 2023.
Shopify’s Sales Estimates
Shopify is expected to report 25.11% increase in sales in the upcoming second quarter, 17.70% uptick in the third quarter, 20.38% increase in the full-year 2023 and 18.70% sales upliftment in the full-year 2024.
Shopify’s Agreement - Estimate Revisions
For the full-year 2023, 28 out of29 analysts upped earnings estimate for the company in the last 60 days while none went for the reverse move. One analyst increased estimate in the last 30 days with no analyst cut the same.
Surprise - Reported Earnings History
The last quarter’s Earnings Surprise is 125.00%. As a result, SHOP stock is flashing a buy signal, making it an intriguing investment opportunity for discerning investors.
The stock has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has a top momentum score of A. The stock comes from a top-rated Industry and Sector Rank.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that are heavy on Shopify. Investors can bet on shoplifty through ETFs to lower the company-specific risks.
ETFs in Focus
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF - Free Report) – Shopify has 10.94% Exposure
Bitwise Web3 ETF (BWEB - Free Report) – Shopify has 8.27% Exposure
First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI - Free Report) – Shopify has 8.06% Exposure
Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ - Free Report) – Shopify has 7.03% Exposure
Franklin Disruptive Commerce ETF (BUYZ - Free Report) – Shopify has 6.39% Exposure