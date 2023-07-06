Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK - Free Report) is a bank holding company for CFBank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (CZFS - Free Report) is a bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.7% downward over the last 60 days.

The First Bancshares, Inc. (FBMS - Free Report) is the bank holding company for The First Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.9% downward over the last 60 days.

