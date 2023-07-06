We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
ExxonMobil (XOM) Gets Go-Ahead for 35-Well Exploration Project
Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM - Free Report) led consortium was given approval by Guyana's environmental regulator to drill 35 new exploration and appraisal wells in the Stabroek offshore block through 2028. The environmental impact statement and environmental impact assessment of the project's cumulative effects were reviewed by the agency before the multi-well project was given the go-ahead.
According to a Jul 2 statement from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the project must be conducted in accordance with good environmental practices, and in a manner that avoids, prevents and minimizes any adverse effects which could result from the activity, per media reports.
The block's operator, holding 45% interest, is an ExxonMobil affiliate named Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Ltd. (EEPGL). EEPGL intends to conduct more research and assess the hydrocarbon reserves in the block. The precise locations for the 35 exploration and appraisal well project are still being determined.
The current work schedule runs from the third quarter of 2023 through 2028. If discoveries are made, additional evaluation of commercial viability may be done with subsequent wells. As a result, schedules may shift, but EEPGL will keep submitting the required well data to the EPA in order to receive approval for operating permits before the relevant spud dates.
