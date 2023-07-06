We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Emerson (EMR), CRT Collaborate to Boost Hydrogen Deployment
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) recently partnered with Cavendish Renewable Technology (“CRT”), an Australia Based startup company that specializes in hydrogen technologies. The deal between the two companies is aimed at advancing the deployment of CRT’s innovative hydrogen production solutions by leveraging Emerson’s automation and software portfolio.
Hydrogen is rapidly emerging as the most promising option as the world continues to advance toward sustainable energy targets. Hydrogen technologies have caught the attention of researchers, industries and governments globally due to their potential in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Per the deal, EMR will leverage its expertise in automation, together with its portfolio of software, instrumentation, control systems, valves and safety solutions to aid CRT’s hydrogen electrolysers and ammonia processing tools. EMR’s automation technology will also enhance safety and reliability by digitalizing CRT’s operations while speeding up the deployment of hydrogen-based products and solutions.
Emerson Electric Co. Price
Emerson Electric Co. price | Emerson Electric Co. Quote
The EMR-CRT collaboration is expected to boost the global deployment of hydrogen technologies to meet the overall energy needs while reducing the carbon footprint.
Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider
EMR currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Some other top-ranked companies from the Industrial Products sector are discussed below:
Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks.
ALG delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.7%, on average. In the past 60 days, estimates for Alamo’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.7%. The stock has increased 29.3% in the year-to-date period.
Axon Enterprise (AXON - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1, at present. The company has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 44.4%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Axon’s 2023 earnings have increased 12.6%. The stock has rallied 16.7% in the year-to-date period.
A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. AOS’ earnings surprise in the last four quarters was 8%, on average.
In the past 60 days, estimates for A. O. Smith’s 2023 earnings have increased 0.6%. The stock has gained 24.2% in the year-to-date period.