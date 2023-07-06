Callon (CPE) Acquires Delaware Basin Assets From Percussion

Callon Petroleum Company ( CPE Quick Quote CPE - Free Report) completed the acquisition of Delaware Basin assets of Percussion Petroleum Operating II LLC for $249 million in cash and 6.3 million shares of its common stock.
Under a separate agreement, the company exited Eagle Ford by divesting all its assets to Ridgemar Energy Operating LLC. Callon received $551 million in cash at the closing of its Eagle Ford asset divestment.
With the transaction, Callon solidified its Permian basin focus. The acquisition improves the company’s Delaware inventory depth and lowers its cost structure. The company will have an inventory of more than 1,500 high-quality locations in the Permian Basin.
Callon used the transactions to reduce its debt and start a shareholder return plan. The company authorized a $300-million stock repurchase program for a two-year period. Callon plans to repurchase its first shares under the program in the third quarter of 2023. At closing, Callon’s outstanding debt was reduced by about $300 million, with a current gross debt of less than $2 billion.
The transactions, subject to post-closing adjustments, has an effective date of Jan 1, 2023.
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Callon is solely focused on the exploration and production of oil and gas resources in the Permian Basin. The company boasts an impressive footprint throughout the core of the Permian Basin. The management’s decision to shed non-core assets, while focusing on more profitable ones, is a major positive.
Callon currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
