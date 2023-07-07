We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Lantheus Holdings (LNTH) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Lantheus Holdings (LNTH - Free Report) closed at $81.41, marking a -1.26% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.79% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.71%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the diagnostic imaging company had lost 5.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 0.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.16% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Lantheus Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Lantheus Holdings to post earnings of $1.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 49.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $306.68 million, up 37.08% from the year-ago period.
LNTH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.60 per share and revenue of $1.26 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +32.7% and +34.62%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lantheus Holdings. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lantheus Holdings is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Lantheus Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.72 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.02.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.