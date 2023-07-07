Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM - Free Report) owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP - Free Report) is a drilling services and solutions company for the exploration and production business. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


