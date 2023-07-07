Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jul 7, 2023

  • JetBlue Airways Corp.’s (JBLU - Free Report) shares plunged 7.2% after the company plans to end its agreement with American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL - Free Report) in the northeastern United States.
  • Ford Motor Co.’s (F - Free Report) shares tumbled 2.4% after the company reported that its second-quarter 2023 electric vehicle sales dropped 2.8% to 14,843 units.
  • Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) plummeted 4.3% on concerns about its mRNA drug development program in China following that country’s growing tension with United States.
  • Shares of Genius Sports Ltd. (GENI - Free Report) soared 25.7% after the company extended its strategic partnership with the National Football League till the end of the 2027-28 session.

