Image: Bigstock
Petrobras (PBR), SLB Sign a Five-Year Digitalization Contract
Petrobras (PBR - Free Report) , the state-owned oil and gas company of Brazil, has awarded a five-year contract to oilfield service major SLB (SLB - Free Report) for the enterprise-wide deployment of its Delfi digital platform, per media reports.
According to SLB, the contract’s scope encompasses Petrobras' digital transformation of its exploration, development and production activities, including moving subsurface workflows to the cloud to considerably speed up decision-making. The award marks one of Petrobras' greatest investments in cloud-based technology and lays the groundwork for the company to meet its decarbonization and net-zero targets.
Rakesh Jaggi, president, Digital & Integration, SLB, stated that Petrobras would aggressively boost efficiency and output throughout its E&P business by utilizing AI, machine learning and high-performance computing technologies from SLB.
SLB claimed that the Delfi platform had a decrease in processing time for geological and geophysical interpretation, with certain processes seeing a drop from hours to minutes. In petrophysical modeling workflows, for instance, AI and machine learning technologies cut fault interpretation time by 60%.
The Delfi platform, according to Petrobras, will provide all of its engineers and geoscientists with scalable and seamless digital technology, allowing them to better focus on business operations. Petrobras' sizable investment in SLB digital technology for E&P is part of its strategy to boost overall operations production.
