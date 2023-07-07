We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 ETF Winners of 1H23 With More Upside Left
In the first half of 2023, Wall Street witnessed an extraordinary rally. The Dow Jones, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite, which are the three major stock indexes, recorded significant growth of 3.8%, 15.9%, and 31.7%, respectively.
Notably, the S&P 500 entered a new bull market. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite had their strongest performances in the first half of 2023 since 2019 and 1983, respectively. Most of the improvements were driven by the tech sector, owing to the enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI) and better-than-expected corporate earnings.
Easing inflation and a less-hawkish Fed also played a key role in driving markets. Inflation has moderated after hitting a 40-year high last summer but still stands well above the Fed’s 2% target. The ebbing recessionary fear was another plus for the market.
Consequently, numerous ETFs experienced a surge in value in the first half of 2023. Against this backdrop, we highlight a few ETFs below, which are likely to record strong gains in the second half even after logging upbeat returns in the first half.
These ETFs beat the S&P 500 in return in the first half and have a P/E ratio less than SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY - Free Report) (i.e., less than 17.86X). These ETFs have a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy).
ETFs in Focus
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB - Free Report)
1H Return – Up 41.37%
P/E – 8.58X
Zacks Rank – #2
Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
1H Return – Up 37.05%
P/E – 17.12X
Zacks Rank – #1
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (AIRR - Free Report)
1H Return – Up 22.7%
P/E – 14.93X
Zacks Rank – #2
SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN - Free Report)
1H Return – Up 25.0%
P/E – 12.66X
Zacks Rank – #2
Invesco S&P Mid-Cap Quality ETF (XMHQ - Free Report)
1H Return – Up 17.41%
P/E – 9.46X
Zacks Rank – #2