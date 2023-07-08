Clean Harbors (CLH) Surges 44% Year to Date: Here's How

Clean Harbors, Inc. ( CLH Quick Quote CLH - Free Report) has had an impressive run in the year-to-date period, gaining 43.9% compared with the 13.1% increase of the Waste removal services industry and the 16.9% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. What’s Aiding the Stock?
Clean Harbors is focused on improving efficiency and reducing operating costs through advanced technology, process efficiencies and cost management. It has achieved this through the internalization of maintenance costs, procurement and supply-chain improvements, and site consolidations. The company aims to increase productivity through strategic investments and the setup of additional service locations near treatment, storage and disposal facilities.
Multiple acquisitions have contributed to Clean Harbors' growth which have helped expand its business across various services and markets. It also prioritizes compliance with government regulations and has a diversified customer base, which provides stable sources of revenue. The company's commitment to shareholder value is evident through share repurchases and its strong financial performance.
Clean Harbors' current ratio at the end of first-quarter 2023 was pegged at 2.05, higher than 1.99 reported at the end of the prior quarter. An increasing current ratio indicates that the company may not have problems meeting its short-term debt obligations.
For fiscal 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $5.46 billion, indicating 5.6% growth. The company has raised the adjusted EBITDA guidance, which is expected in the range of $1.02 billion and $1.06 billion, up from the previous range of $1.01 billion and $1.05 billion. The rise is due to the company’s acquisition of Thompson Industrial Services.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
CLH currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Investors interested in the broader Zacks
Avis Budget ( CAR Quick Quote CAR - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Avis Budget revenues suggests a decline of 1.6% year over year to $3.19 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 39.5% plunge to $9.65 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in all four trailing quarters, the average surprise being 65.2%.
CAR has a VGM Score of A and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see
Maximus( MMS Quick Quote MMS - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Maximus' revenues suggests an increase of 6.9% year over year to $1.2 billion and the same for earnings indicates a 46.2% rise to $1.14 per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three instances and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 9.6%.
MMS has a VGM Score of B along with a Zacks Rank of 1.
Rollins( ROL Quick Quote ROL - Free Report) : For second-quarter 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of Rollins’ revenues suggests growth of 12.6% year over year to $803.6 million and the same for earnings indicates a 15% increase to 23 cents per share. The company has an impressive earning surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance, the average surprise being 5.53%.
ROL currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 and a Growth Score of A.
Image: Shutterstock
Clean Harbors, Inc. Price
Clean Harbors, Inc. price | Clean Harbors, Inc. Quote
