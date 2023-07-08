We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sun Life (SLF) Expands Stop Loss Business With Independence
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF - Free Report) recently collaborated with Independence Blue Cross to become the exclusive provider of stop loss insurance for its customers. Self-funded employers who are at risk of higher-than-expected health claims will benefit from this partnership.
This move bodes well for Sun Life as diversifying its revenue base will help it navigate ongoing inflationary headwinds. Sun Life aims to enhance its offerings by extending further into the health and benefits business. This collaboration is expected to aid the health and benefits of the U.S. segment, which contributed 70% to the total revenues in 2022. The company’s acquisition of DentaQuest helped this segment gain traction.
Sun Life is the biggest independent stop loss provider in the United States. Improving margins in the stop loss business arising from dropping loss ratios should continue to aid bottom-line results in the future. SLF will provide Independence’s self-funded employers to manage high costs of care without compromising on the health coverage of their employees.
Sun Life will provide customized solutions with affordable pricing and lower fees for Independence’s clients. The company will also provide cash flow solutions which will help pay claims in a hassle-free way. More program features will be launched as Independence makes Sun Life its exclusive stop-loss partner.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
Sun Life currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of SLF have gained 11.5% in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 10.4%.
