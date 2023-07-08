We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Altria (MO) Stock Moves -0.24%: What You Should Know
Altria (MO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.98, moving -0.24% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the owner of Philip Morris USA, the nation's largest cigarette maker had gained 1.61% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Altria as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 1, 2023. On that day, Altria is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 4.76%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.48 billion, up 1.9% from the year-ago period.
MO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.99 per share and revenue of $20.82 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.1% and +0.62%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Altria should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Altria currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Altria is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.78.
Meanwhile, MO's PEG ratio is currently 2.31. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Tobacco stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.39 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Tobacco industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.