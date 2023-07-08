We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Crocs (CROX) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed at $112.43 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.9% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the footwear company had lost 4.41% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Crocs as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.95 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 8.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.04 billion, up 8.2% from the prior-year quarter.
CROX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.53 per share and revenue of $4.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.59% and +13.11%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. Crocs is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Digging into valuation, Crocs currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.45.
Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 0.64. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. CROX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.