Image: Bigstock
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) closed at $21.32 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.23% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.
Deutsche Telekom AG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deutsche Telekom AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Deutsche Telekom AG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Deutsche Telekom AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.84. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.35, so we one might conclude that Deutsche Telekom AG is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, DTEGY's PEG ratio is currently 1.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DTEGY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.77 as of yesterday's close.
The Diversified Communication Services industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, which puts it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.