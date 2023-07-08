We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $35.46, moving -0.56% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.55%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 4.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.1% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Kraft Heinz as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.75, up 7.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.83 billion, up 4.14% from the prior-year quarter.
KHC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.87 per share and revenue of $27.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.24% and +2.57%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.35% lower. Kraft Heinz currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kraft Heinz has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.42 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.92.
It is also worth noting that KHC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.78. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.78 at yesterday's closing price.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 51, putting it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow KHC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.