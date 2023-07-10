Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 10th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU - Free Report) is a gold mining company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 18.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR - Free Report) is an operator of discount variety retail stores. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Community Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

