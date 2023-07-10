We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tesla (TSLA) Offers Cash Discount on Model 3/Y to Boost Sales
In an attempt to attract new customers, Tesla, Inc. (TSLA - Free Report) is now offering cash discount on Model 3/Y vehicles. The new customers can avail the cash benefit via a referral program.
After taking a long break, the electric vehicle pioneer reintroduced the referral program for cars during the last quarter. Under this program, existing customers can provide referrals to new customers.
In the past few months, the cash discount and Full Self-Driving packages have been limited to buyers of the Model S and Model X. For the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla credit points were the main incentives available to buyers.
Tesla recently announced to offer cash benefits and additional incentives to the buyers of Model 3/Y in its major markets, including the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China, Germany, France and Singapore, per the company’s regional websites. The extension of the existing program will attract new buyers and accelerate sales.
Per the information provided on the website, using the referral link, the new buyer will get $500 off on their purchase and three months of Full Self-Driving capability, while the referrer will get 10,000 referral credits.
Since late last year, Tesla has been slashing the prices of its models to boost sales. As a result, it registered a significant rise in the number of vehicles delivered in the second quarter. The number of deliveries increased by around 10% quarter-over-quarter to 466,140.
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has been offering discounts and other incentives in the United States to increase the affordability and, consequently, the sales of vehicles. Musk said the company would prioritize sales over margins in a weak economy with rising competition.
Tesla Model 3 and Model Y are also eligible for a tax credit of $7,500 in the United States under the Inflation Reduction Act.
