Back to top

Image: Bigstock

BMW (BMWYY) Launches Low-Cost Electric CE 02 Motorcycle

Read MoreHide Full Article

BMW AG (BMWYY - Free Report) officially launched its much-awaited 291-pound light electric motorcycle, the CE 02. Per the company, the new electric CE 02 is designed to appeal to young buyers and is neither an e-motorbike nor an e-scooter. The bike has been created for urban environments.

The motorcycle has a top speed of 59 mph (95 kmph) and is fast enough for urban or suburban riding requirements; however, it is not strong enough for highway use. With a retail price of $7,599, it is also the company’s cheapest-priced electric motorcycle to date.

Edgar Heinrich, head of BMW Motorrad Design, said that with this motorcycle, the company wants to be a pioneer once again. Its focus is not on utility but on emotional appeal, riding pleasure and uncomplicated, almost intuitive use.

With a pair of nearly 2-kWh batteries for a total of 3.92 kWh, the motorcycle has a maximum range of 56 miles. It is also powerful, with an 11 kW peak-rated motor.

A Level 1 off-board charger can be used to recharge the bike. With a standard 0.9 kW charger, it can take around 5 hours to fully charge, while with a high-power 1.5 kW charger, it takes around 3.5 hours.

The bike comes with a single-sided rear swingarm, an inverted front fork, adjustable reach-hand brake levers, disk-style cast wheels, keyless start, reverse gear and a USB-C port for charging devices. BMW’s new ConnectedRide smart glasses are compatible with the bike, allowing drivers to see real-time data on a heads-up display.

The BMW CE 02 is set to join the BMW CE 04 electric maxiscooter—which is bigger, highway capable with higher top speed and costlier than the CE 02.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

BMW currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Some other top-ranked players in the auto space are Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) and Li Auto, Inc. (LI - Free Report) , each carrying the same rank as BMW.

Ford is one of the world’s leading automakers. F shares are up 28.8% year-to-date.

Ford has a VGM score of B. The company surpassed earnings estimates in two out of the trailing four quarters and missed twice, the average surprise being 24.35%.

Li Auto designs, develops, manufactures and sells premium smart electric SUVs. Li shares are up 75.9% year-to-date. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2,400%.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI) - free report >>

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG Sponsored ADR (BMWYY) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks electric-vehicles