Quest Diagnostics' (DGX) New Pact to Get Home Fertility Test

Quest Diagnostics, Inc. ( DGX Quick Quote DGX - Free Report) recently partnered with Proov, a manufacturer of at-home fertility and hormone tests, to offer the Proov Confirm PdG home collection kit for evaluating fertility available to women. The tests are aimed toward women who intend to start or grow a family through questhealth.com.
The Proov Confirm PdG test is the first and only PdG (progesterone metabolite) home test kit to confirm successful ovulation that has been approved by the FDA.
The latest move will expand Quest Diagnostics’ portfolio of testing services, fortifying the Diagnostic Solutions business.
More on PdG Test
The PdG test is the first women's health test offered through questhealth.com that was manufactured by a different company. The Proov Confirm home collection kit can be purchased now on questhealth.com for $29. It involves a urine test, similar to an at-home pregnancy test, with results in 5-10 minutes.
The PdG test is the first women's health test from a third-party manufacturer available through questhealth.com. In addition, users can also download the free Proov Insight app to receive reminders to test, gain help in interpreting results and personalize an action plan.
Benefits of PdG Test
A reproductive hormone called progesterone aids in preparing the uterine lining for implantation and pregnancy. The implantation window is the period after ovulation when progesterone levels should be raised to promote implantation. Pregnanediol glucuronide (PdG), the main urine metabolite of progesterone, is designed to be detected by the Proov Confirm PdG test and can be used as a tool to help confirm ovulation. The "implantation window" is a four-day period where PdG levels in the urine are measured to determine whether ovulation was successful.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
According to the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention, up to one in five women have fertility problems. It is recommended that women with ovulation problems consult with a healthcare professional about possible causes of the problem. For individuals who have tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant, the test might be appropriate. Women who have experienced previous infertility problems, PCOS, endometriosis, are 35 years of age or older, or who are using fertility drugs may also find it helpful.
Industry Prospects Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global Fertility Test Market size was valued at $462.23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $842.96 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8%. Fertility test market growth is attributed to rise in the prevalence of diseases such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) as women with the condition of PCOS do not ovulate each month regularly due to the overproduction of estrogen by the ovaries. Recent Developments
In June 2023, Quest Diagnostics completed its previously-announced acquisition of Haystack Oncology. The acquisition is intended to improve patient outcomes through early, accurate detection of residual or recurring cancer. By combining its strengths in screening, pathology and sequencing with Haystack's liquid biopsy technology, DGX will likely dominate the rapidly-expanding MRD sector.
The same month, Quest Diagnostics partnered with Coriell Life Sciences to provide select medical plan members with pharmacogenomics testing services. The test indicates how different genes and their variants affect an individual’s reaction to drugs. The pharmacogenomics test is a voluntary, no cost DNA-testing programme that uses a saliva collection kit that can be used at home to analyze a person's DNA. The effectiveness of the patient's existing drugs is evaluated in light of the test results.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 3.8% in the past year against the
industry’s fall of 7%. Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Quest Diagnostics carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Hologic, Inc. ( HOLX Quick Quote HOLX - Free Report) , HealthEquity, Inc. ( HQY Quick Quote HQY - Free Report) and Boston Scientific Corporation ( BSX Quick Quote BSX - Free Report) .
Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 5.1% for fiscal 2024. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.3%. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Hologic has gained 15.4% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise in the past year.
HealthEquity, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 22%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 9.1%.
HealthEquity has gained 9% against the industry’s 16.1% decline over the past year.
Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.9%.
Boston Scientific has gained 39.4% against the industry’s 22.1% decline in the past year.
Image: Bigstock
Quest Diagnostics' (DGX) New Pact to Get Home Fertility Test
Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (DGX - Free Report) recently partnered with Proov, a manufacturer of at-home fertility and hormone tests, to offer the Proov Confirm PdG home collection kit for evaluating fertility available to women. The tests are aimed toward women who intend to start or grow a family through questhealth.com.
The Proov Confirm PdG test is the first and only PdG (progesterone metabolite) home test kit to confirm successful ovulation that has been approved by the FDA.
The latest move will expand Quest Diagnostics’ portfolio of testing services, fortifying the Diagnostic Solutions business.
More on PdG Test
The PdG test is the first women's health test offered through questhealth.com that was manufactured by a different company. The Proov Confirm home collection kit can be purchased now on questhealth.com for $29. It involves a urine test, similar to an at-home pregnancy test, with results in 5-10 minutes.
The PdG test is the first women's health test from a third-party manufacturer available through questhealth.com. In addition, users can also download the free Proov Insight app to receive reminders to test, gain help in interpreting results and personalize an action plan.
Benefits of PdG Test
A reproductive hormone called progesterone aids in preparing the uterine lining for implantation and pregnancy. The implantation window is the period after ovulation when progesterone levels should be raised to promote implantation. Pregnanediol glucuronide (PdG), the main urine metabolite of progesterone, is designed to be detected by the Proov Confirm PdG test and can be used as a tool to help confirm ovulation. The "implantation window" is a four-day period where PdG levels in the urine are measured to determine whether ovulation was successful.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
According to the Centres for Disease Control & Prevention, up to one in five women have fertility problems. It is recommended that women with ovulation problems consult with a healthcare professional about possible causes of the problem. For individuals who have tried unsuccessfully to get pregnant, the test might be appropriate. Women who have experienced previous infertility problems, PCOS, endometriosis, are 35 years of age or older, or who are using fertility drugs may also find it helpful.
Industry Prospects
Per a report by Allied Market Research, the global Fertility Test Market size was valued at $462.23 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $842.96 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.8%. Fertility test market growth is attributed to rise in the prevalence of diseases such as Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) as women with the condition of PCOS do not ovulate each month regularly due to the overproduction of estrogen by the ovaries.
Recent Developments
In June 2023, Quest Diagnostics completed its previously-announced acquisition of Haystack Oncology. The acquisition is intended to improve patient outcomes through early, accurate detection of residual or recurring cancer. By combining its strengths in screening, pathology and sequencing with Haystack's liquid biopsy technology, DGX will likely dominate the rapidly-expanding MRD sector.
The same month, Quest Diagnostics partnered with Coriell Life Sciences to provide select medical plan members with pharmacogenomics testing services. The test indicates how different genes and their variants affect an individual’s reaction to drugs. The pharmacogenomics test is a voluntary, no cost DNA-testing programme that uses a saliva collection kit that can be used at home to analyze a person's DNA. The effectiveness of the patient's existing drugs is evaluated in light of the test results.
Price Performance
Shares of the company have gained 3.8% in the past year against the industry’s fall of 7%.
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Quest Diagnostics carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Hologic, Inc. (HOLX - Free Report) , HealthEquity, Inc. (HQY - Free Report) and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX - Free Report) .
Hologic, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 5.1% for fiscal 2024. HOLX’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average being 27.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Hologic has gained 15.4% compared with the industry’s 12.5% rise in the past year.
HealthEquity, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 22%. HQY’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 9.1%.
HealthEquity has gained 9% against the industry’s 16.1% decline over the past year.
Boston Scientific, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated long-term growth rate of 11.5%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the other two, the average surprise being 1.9%.
Boston Scientific has gained 39.4% against the industry’s 22.1% decline in the past year.