Baker Hughes (BKR) to Deliver 3 Trains for Texas LNG Project

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) received a contract from Bechtel Energy to supply three liquefaction trains for NextDecade's Rio Grande liquefied natural gas ("LNG") project in Texas.
The liquefaction trains will have a production capacity of 17.61 million tons per annum (“Mtpa”). Notably, liquefaction trains convert natural gas into LNG for export.
Per the contract, Baker Hughes will supply six Frame 7 gas turbines, which will be associated with 18 centrifugal compressors across the Rio Grande facility’s first three LNG trains. This is expected to provide more operational flexibility.
The Frame 7 gas turbine is planned to deliver energy efficiency, availability, reliability and maintainability. The contract will be booked in the second quarter of 2023. Baker Hughes did not reveal any financial details of the contract.
Baker Hughes’ gas technology solution has been selected for the Rio Grande LNG project. It will provide NextDecade with the highest production rates for the facility’s design. It will also offer operational flexibility and high availability.
BKR plans to conduct the packaging of the turbine/compressor train, and the assembly of the compressors and the testing of the trains at its Italy facilities. At maximum capacity, the Rio Grande LNG project is expected to produce 27 Mtpa of LNG.
Baker Hughes is recognized as an industry leader in the LNG space. The company continues to help address the global energy demand by providing advanced, efficient and reliable solutions for the U.S. natural gas export sector. BKR’s reliable technology solution will support LNG production in the United States.
The latest agreement expands Baker Hughes’ long-term relationship with Bechtel Energy. In March 2023, BKR won an order from Bechtel to supply two Main Refrigerant Compressors for Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 project in Texas.
Shares of Baker Hughes have outperformed the
industry in the past three months. The stock has gained 13.5% compared with the industry’s 7.8% growth.
BKR currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Oceaneering International, Inc. (OII), Seadrill Limited (SDRL) and Evolution Petroleum Corporation (EPM), currently sporting a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy).
